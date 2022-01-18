Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company is pleased to release Metro VR Studios' news!

Metro VR Studios of Boston, Massachusetts, https://metrovrstudios.com, and School Responder, https://www.SchoolResponder.com, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, announced a Metaverse-based, joint development agreement. The partnership will result in a VR/MR communication process and EdTech system that enhances student health, wellness and safety.

The ground-breaking platforms of SchoolResponderTM (K-12) and CampusResponderTM (Colleges and Universities) are designed to enable school districts and higher education facilities to meet new Federal and State law requirements related to incident reporting and communication resource plans.

The School Responder platforms provide a turnkey solution for safer, real-time compliance with these new legislations, and operates a dedicated grant-writing team that assists in applying for and acquiring the funding necessary to implement their end-to-end solutions.

"Students communicate via mobile phones," said Barbara Grimm, President of School Responder. "Responder transforms their phones into their source for help, health, and safety reporting right at the individual school level. Partnering with Metro VR Studios brings us the capability to extend our real-world rapid response into the new Metaverse environments students are increasingly spending their time in."

"America's school systems are in desperate need of new campus communications protocols, based on rules defined by the staff of each school. Our system helps manage the rapidly growing student mental health crisis that is threatening the safety of students, overwhelming school staff, and crippling the educational process," said David B. Cooper, CTO of Responder. "These combined platforms together expand student engagement beyond their physical environments, to where they often feel most safe and among friends."

"Our proprietary development platform enables us to deliver VR videogames and educational software to every VR headset on the market," added Scott Matalon, President of MetroVR Studios. "We see the Metaverse migration as inevitable, but it will require critical connective 'hooks' from the Metaverse back to real-world safety nets and support. It's an honor for us to use our technology helping the people who inhabit the worlds we create."

School Responder is a provider of electronic communications, response and reporting systems for wellness and safety to all elementary, middle, and high schools plus colleges and universities.

Metro VR Studios is an independent VR development company located in Boston, Massachusetts focused on developing high-quality, character-driven action & adventure games for virtual reality on Oculus, SteamVR and PSVR. Metro VR Studios is a subsidiary of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR), http://www.gegrgroup.com.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

