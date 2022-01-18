NRP Stone, Inc.: New Director for Space+ Project Joining Cryptopia NFT Panel

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) NRP Stone Inc. subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, Inc., is pleased to announce that the Director of Communications and Special Projects, Emily Higgins, will be attending Cryptopia this week in Salt Lake City as a panelist. As Utah's largest cryptocurrency event, Cryptopia is a Web3 pop up event that features some of today's foremost leaders in the crypto landscape. Higgins will be part of the panel for the NFT workshop, where attendees will learn about recent innovations in creating, buying, and selling NFTs.

Higgins is currently heading up the community launch and development for Uplift's new Space+ NFT Project. With a Masters degree in Visual Communications, Higgins specializes in community building through impactful visual media (film, photography, graphics), combining art and information to create deeper connections with environments that are difficult for members to visit. Higgins's background in community engagement is an important aspect of Space+ NFT Project's mission to democratize and diversify access to space, while providing real life access to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and beyond.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

