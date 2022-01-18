MobileSmith Health Appoints Chris Caramanico CEO

Veteran industry executive to guide company's continued evolution in bridging gap between mobile health technology and patient adherence for healthcare providers and their patients

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced that Chris Caramanico has been named CEO. Effective January 31, 2022, Caramanico will succeed Jerry Lepore, who has played an integral role in the company's growth over the past two years and will return to his seat on the MobileSmith Health Board of Directors.

"It has been a tremendous and rewarding honor to have served as the CEO of MobileSmith Health for the last two years," said Lepore. "We have made incredible progress with the development and distribution of our innovative mobile technologies within the provider marketplace. With Chris now at the company's helm, we are poised to build on and continue this momentum. I truly believe there are great things in store for MobileSmith Health and the patient-centered healthcare organizations we serve."

This transition of leadership not only signifies a new phase of growth for the company's core strength with hospitals, health systems and ASCs, but also establishes the next stage of development for MobileSmith Health: bridging the gap between mobile health technology and patient engagement and adherence in support of improved patient outcomes and health provider effectiveness.

"It is truly a privilege to join this incredible team, and I know I speak for everyone at MobileSmith Health in thanking Jerry for his tireless efforts and dedication to the company," said Caramanico. "I look forward to working closely with my talented MobileSmith Health colleagues as we continue to drive innovation by providing patients with the necessary tools to make well-informed decisions throughout the duration of their healthcare journeys."

As hospitals and health systems continue to navigate a pandemic that has irrevocably changed care delivery, Caramanico will play a crucial role in advancing MobileSmith Health's ecosystem of EMR-integrated mobile health products and services enabling healthcare providers to better address complex patient engagement challenges while improving care quality.

"I am confident we have found the right person to lead MobileSmith Health as we continue to expand our services and offerings," said Robert L. Smith, chairman of the Board. "Chris is a seasoned professional with significant experience in the business operations realm of the healthcare industry. We are excited to see the company flourish under his leadership."

Caramanico previously served as president and CEO of Orthus Health where he led strategic oversight, growth, and business operations efforts for the company. He has spent more than 20 years in the Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) space partnering with top organizations including Cerner, IDX/GE and EPIC Systems. In addition to his prior role with Orthus Health, Caramanico has served in senior leadership positions with Eclipsys, Allscripts, and McKesson.

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company's health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are - on their mobile devices - to extend a provider's ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

