Nuclera, a UK-based biotech company developing cutting-edge benchtop protein printing technologies, announces the opening of its US subsidiary in Boston, MA.

The addition of this US facility in the rapidly growing biotechnology hub of greater Boston is a critical step in the company's plans, paving the way for Nuclera's revolutionary eProteinTM desktop bioprinter-that offers unprecedented speed and convenience for biotherapeutics, agribiotech and other markets of global importance. Nuclera's eProtein bioprinter is born out of a strategic partnership with E Ink-the pioneers of ePaper-allowing the combination of biopolymer synthesis technologies with digital microfluidics.

The US facilities are the result of a $4.5 million E Ink renovation, reinforcing Nuclera's position as a technological innovator in the bioprinting space. "Our new laboratories and pilot manufacturing facilities in Boston will support Nuclera's goal to commercialize its eProtein technology significantly accelerating drug discovery workflows", says Dr Michael Chen, CEO and cofounder of Nuclera.

"This site opening just outside one of the most important biotech markets is a big step towards Nuclera's goal to make proteins accessible through desktop bioprinting", added Chen. "Our new facility has been specifically designed to accommodate our expanding team and will support Nuclera's ambitious roadmap. We are proud to have operations in both the UK and US, further strengthening our position in the global biotech space."

As part of Nuclera's global expansion, Richard Paolini Jr, has been appointed Vice President of eDropTM R&D, the first of many US-based appointments. With over 20 years of R&D experience, Rick is an inventor named on over 100 US patents on technologies that have helped E Ink to enable and transform the eReader market. Rick is now leading the development of closely related technologies to enable Nuclera's eDropTM digital microfluidic systems-requiring integration of complex chemical, biological, electronic, and mechanical elements.

Dr Michael McCreary, E Ink's Chief Innovation Officer and Nuclera Board Director commented, "E Ink is very excited about the continuing collaboration and partnership with Nuclera in this expanding biotechnology market sector that is of such global importance. The transfer of Rick and his talented microfluidics team of scientists from E Ink to Nuclera and the renovation of the US-based biotechnology R&D center that Nuclera will occupy will ensure ongoing biotechnology advancements leading to a successful commercial launch of the Nuclera eProtein platform."

