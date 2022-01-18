Partnership to accelerate 5G and Automotive SoCs

Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, and EnSilica, a leading provider of custom ASIC design and supply solutions, today announced that they have entered into a partnership agreement. Under this agreement, the companies will work together to leverage Omni Design's advanced data converter solutions together with EnSilica's turnkey ASIC solutions, to service the needs of customers who are developing the next generation of innovative products.

Integrating high-performance analog IP cores into increasingly complex SoCs is essential for applications such as 5G, communication systems, LiDAR and radar especially in advanced process nodes. It requires seamless collaboration between the ASIC supplier and the IP provider to deliver the functionality and cutting-edge performance required in the SoC. Engineers from Omni Design and EnSilica have been working in close collaboration on multiple customer projects to develop complex SoCs that are going to be deployed in production systems.

"Omni Design is delivering high-performance data converters in advanced process nodes to enable the next generation of products in automotive, 5G, and AI markets," said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. "EnSilica has a very experienced team with proven ability to integrate mixed-signal IP into complex SoCs. We look forward to working with them in this partnership in support of our customers."

"EnSilica has deep expertise in custom RF front-ends and mixed-signal design as well as the production of SoCs for automotive and advanced communication systems," said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica. "The high-speed data converter IP from Omni Design is amongst the most advanced in the semiconductor industry and we see many opportunities to work together to service our customers who are developing cutting-edge products."

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas (California) with additional design centers in Fort Collins (Colorado), Billerica (Massachusetts) and Bangalore (India). For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. More information is available at www.ensilica.com or contact the team using sales@ensilica.com.

