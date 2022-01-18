More than 25 deals closed in Q4 and 45% Year-over-Year Growth in 2021

Built In Chicago's List of Best Places to Work Included Pricefx for the Second Year in Row

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it closed the best quarter in company history due to strong customer and partner traction in 2021. With 26 deals closed in Q4 2021 and 34 new enterprise customers added in 2021, the company ended the year with 45% year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. Key new customers include American Tire Distributors, Extreme Networks, KeHe Distributors and Tamko Building Products. Additionally, Pricefx recorded 95% customer retention and closed 23 customer expansion deals.

In 2021, Pricefx increased revenue growth with SAP by 140% over 2020. The Advantage Pricefx partner program continued to drive significant return on investment in 2021 with at least one partner engaged on 70% of new customers signed through co-selling, influencing, and/or implementing the Pricefx solution. Several global system integrators, such as the KPMG German member firm, joined Pricefx's ecosystem broadening the company's reach and deepening its pricing expertise.

To support this growth, the company expanded its ranks by 11% in 2021, adding several key hires during the year. Ronak Sheth joined the company in May as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Toby Davidson was named Chief Product and Technology Officer in January, leading the development of several new product features throughout the year. In January, Pricefx partnered with Bain Company to launch PricefxPlasma, the industry's first big data powered benchmarking platform. To address the increased demand for AI-driven revenue growth, Pricefx introduced the industry's first AI-powered market simulation solution in April. Pricefx also simplified its product offering around three core packages Plan, Price and Profit, showcased in the company's recently updated website.

Pricefx also brought Doug Fuehne on board as Senior Vice President to lead the newly formed Pricefx Impact team. With more than two decades of experience in pricing and software, Fuehne joined Pricefx from Amazon where he was the Global Practice Lead, Manufacturing Supply Chain for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and led the creation of AWS' digital supply chain transformation methodology. Prior to that, he was the Head of Customer Success for Commercial Industries at Amazon Business where he led the ProServe implementation team for Amazon's B2B distribution division. The Impact team works across the entire customer lifecycle to help customers identify the best solutions specific to their industry and strategic goals, understand and measure the value delivered, and grow the value obtained from Pricefx over time.

"Supply chain issues, pricing fluctuations and inflationary pressures across nearly every industry forced companies to find ways to adjust to a volatile market," said Sheth. "Pricefx was able to help companies navigate these challenges and maintain its leadership position in the market surge for price optimization. Our industry-leading pricing solutions, ability to create a customized plan for customers to achieve profitable growth in record time, and relentless focus on customer satisfaction has led to a blockbuster year for the company, including new customer acquisitions and continued expansion into existing accounts."

Pricefx was named a Chicago Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For by Built In for the second year in a row. The company was also an SAP Pinnacle Award finalist for the second year in a row; this year in the Partner of the Year Endorsed Apps category. Continuing the back-to-back streak, Pricefx was named Product of the Year in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The company was also awarded the Gold GLOBEE for Configure Price Quote (CPQ) in the 2021 IT World Awards and honored with a Silver Stevie Award in the manufacturing business technology category of the 2021 American Business Awards. The Global Business Tech Awards named Pricefx to its shortlist for Best SaaS Company of the Yearand the SaaS Awards shortlisted Pricefx in two categories.

Follow Pricefx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry's fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005430/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480