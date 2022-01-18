Transparency Market Research: Continence Care Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 26 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

-Advantages of low risk of complications with improved patient outcomes stimulate demand for minimally invasive continence care products

-Presence of handful of companies in the manufacture of wearable and non-implantable devices opens opportunities for startups and small players to boost R&D

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Analysts at TMR estimate the continence care market to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Increase in prevalence of stress incontinence and urge urinary incontinence fuels the growth of continence care market. Rising preference for minimally invasive continence care products for low risk of complications gains prominence in the continence care market. These devices help to prevent bladder injury, and are receiving adoption to reduce hospitalization and treatment costs for improved patient outcomes.

Moreover, product innovations and product approvals stimulate the growth of continence care market. The U.S. FDA approval of 'Attain' - a non-implantable muscle stimulator for the treatment of urge, stress, mixed urinary incontinence, and bowel incontinence in women, which is available over-the-counter is a case in point.

North America holds substantial revenue in the continence care market. The availability of a range of continence care products, along with recent development of electric stimulation devices in the U.S. spells growth in the continence care market of the region. The availability of reimbursement schemes such as manual electric stimulation of the pelvic floor for 15 minutes that is covered under the CPT code of 97032 of the U.S. reimbursement program stokes growth.

Continence Care Market - Key Findings of Report

Incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infection necessitates companies to shift product offering from traditional indwelling catheters and increase the availability of intermittent catheters

Innovations for non-implantable and wearable electrical stimulation devices due to their efficiency to treat and manage stress, urge, and mixed incontinence among men and women to expand growth frontiers of continence care market

Companies in the continence care market engage in R&D to increase the availability of over-the-counter products for home use

Absorbents product segment held the leading share of 71.3% of the continence care market in the recent past

Availability of alternative incontinence treatment and management methods such as incontinence pads and therapeutic drugs affecting sales of continence care devices. In order to minimize dwindling sales, manufacturers in the continence care market need to diversify production into alternative treatment and management methods such as absorbable underwear and antispasmodic agents.

Presence of a handful of companies in the manufacture of non-implantable and wearable electrical stimulation continence care products opens opportunities for startups and small players to foray into the space

Launch of wearable continence care products supported by mobile apps to catalyze the continence care market. For instance, the first wearable continence care device DFree is supported by a mobile app that features to adjust the threshold timings and notifies the user based on their selection of 70%, 80%, or 85% fullness of the bladder.

Continence Care Market - Growth Drivers

High prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, expanding geriatric population, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement policies fuel the growth of continence care market

Product innovations such as electrical stimulation devices and R&D for increasing range of over-the-counter (OTC) products stimulates the continence care market

Continence Care Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the continence care market are;

ABENA A/S

Attends Healthcare Products Inc.

Beambridge Medical Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConvaTec Group plc

Hollister Incorporated

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Pacey MedTech Ltd.

Uresta

Vesiflo Inc.

Atlantic Therapeutics

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Coloplast A/S

Drylock Technologies

InControl Medical LLC

Optimum Medical Limited

Renew Medical Inc.

Urocare Products Inc.

The continence care market is segmented as follows;

Continence Care Market, by Product

Urinary Catheters

External Catheters

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

Catheter Accessories

Male Bodyworn Urinals

Mechanical Devices for Women with Urinary Incontinence

Urethral Inserts

Intravaginal Devices

Urine Drainage Bags & Accessories

Leg Drainage Bags

Night Drainage Bags

Accessories

Absorbents

Penile Clamps

Non-implantable Electrical Stimulation Devices

Others

Continence Care Market, by Indication

Urge Urinary Incontinence (UUI)

Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI)

Mixed Urinary Incontinence (MUI)

Others

Continence Care Market, by End-user

Acute Care Facilities

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Care

Others

Continence Care Market, by Region

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

