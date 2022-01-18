Acquisition will enhance the availability, delivery and overall experience of purchasing foodservice parts

PT Holdings LLC, the parent company of Parts Town, a technology innovator and leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, has acquired the REPA Group, a European leader in parts distribution. The acquisition will strengthen the company's global parts distribution capabilities. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This global combination will further enhance the availability, delivery and overall experience of finding and buying spare parts for service companies, restaurants and institutional customers around the world.

Steve Snower, CEO of PT Holdings, will lead the combined organization. Alexander Wiegand, CEO of REPA Group, will continue to lead the REPA Group's European operation.

"We are very excited to welcome the REPA Group to the PT Holdings family. The REPA team is exceptional, and they have built an incredible business," said Snower. "This combination strengthens our global capabilities, will improve the customer experience, and will help improve the availability of genuine OEM parts for our manufacturer partners. Our customers will benefit greatly from REPA's in-depth local market knowledge and logistical expertise across Europe. Alexander and his team are outstanding, and we look forward to driving future global growth together."

"This is the next logical step in the development of REPA and in-line with our own growth aspirations," said Wiegand. "We have been growing our OEM parts portfolio and now with Parts Town, we will be even better positioned to provide an exceptional spare parts experience and build deeper relationships with manufacturers."

The new organization will have significant operations in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain and other areas of the world.

The REPA Group joins the parts distribution arm of PT Holdings which also has the PT Holdings Service Group and the Red Lightning Group, which is focused solely on innovation and technology to support the foodservice industry and beyond.

About PT Holdings

PT Holdings is a group comprised of different divisions, including parts distribution and a technology and innovation group. The parts distribution division is a leading distributor of OEM spare parts globally, consisting of Parts Town, Parts Town Canada, First Choice Group and Dayton Appliance Parts. The Red Lightning Group of PT Holdings is a new and separate division focusing solely on innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond.

About REPA The Spare Parts Group

REPA is a leading distributor of spare parts for professional kitchens, coffee and vending machines in Europe. We pride ourselves on having the largest range of high-quality spares in Europe and the best service. With several automated warehouses, 13 international locations and over 700 Employees, we are dedicated to quick efficient delivery of spare parts order today receive your spares tomorrow. Members of the REPA Group include LF (Italy), GEV (Germany), EPGC (France), Atel (Italy) and CCS (UK).

