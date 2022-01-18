UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.7894 GG00BXDZMK63 30 November 2021

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2021 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2021 month end at 78.94 pence per share, an increase of 0.59 pence per share.

The primary driver of the monthly NAV performance in November came from the ongoing positive running income being generated by the Company's underlying investments.

As was indicated in the October NAV commentary, November saw a flattening of the increases in swap rates witnessed during the preceding few months; thereby enhancing income. This flattening re-established the more regular monthly pull-to-par of the portfolios to a level more in line with longer-term expectations. Notably though, even without the increased pull-to-par effect experienced in the past couple of months, the income generated by the Company's investments once again continued to significantly outweigh the 0.42 pence per share required to cover the monthly equivalent of the dividend.

The Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations, and further details will be available in the Company's next factsheet.

Date:18 January 2022