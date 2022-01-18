Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021
London, January 18
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
18 January 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021
The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3170 8732
