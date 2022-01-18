360Quadrants: MarketsandMarkets Releases 360 Quadrant of Top 20 Cybersecurity Software for 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has released 360 Quadrant for Best Cybersecurity Software vendors to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies based on product portfolios and business strategies and will be updated every six months based on market and regional analysis and developments in the Cybersecurity industry. Of 120 parameters, the top criteria for company evaluation were Risk and Compliance Management, Security and Vulnerability Management, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Unified Threat Management (UTM), and SIEM.

Cybersecurity Software is the program used for the protection of network, device, or any system from cyberattacks. Cyberattacks are aimed to access, change, or destroy sensitive data at an enterprise level or personal level. Cybersecurity software offers multiple levels of security across devices and networks. Important features of cybersecurity software include security and vulnerability management, cloud security, network security, and disaster recovery. Growing cyberattacks is one of the major factors driving the cybersecurity market. The increasing demand for cybersecurity mesh and cyber-savvy boards is also fuelling the growth of the market.

CATEGORIZATION OF CYBERSECURITY SOFTWARE VENDORS ON 360QUADRANTS

Cybersecurity Software vendors' evaluation was conducted over 82 companies, of which the top 20 were categorized and placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Microsoft, AWS, Palo Alto, IBM, McAfee, Trend Micro, Mandiant (FireEye), Fortinet, and Cisco have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Alert Logic, Malwarebytes, Avast, OpenText (Webroot), and eSentire have been identified as innovators as they have focused product portfolios and an innovative business strategy, which helps them in setting new trends in the market.

Arctic Wolf, Code42, and Havoc Shield have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering and a decent business strategy, which helps them in having consistent growth.

Qualys, RSA Security, and F5 Networks have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360Quadrants assessed some of the Top Cybersecurity Software providers. These vendors were assessed based on more than 120 specifically selected parameters, which were finalized based on the product and business strategies of the software provider, and the data received from the buyers as well as the industry experts. All these parameters were assigned a specific weightage, post which they were measured as well. This study also helps the analysts calculate the total score based on which cybersecurity software vendors were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

