- (PLX AI) - Volkswagen and Bosch want to industrialize manufacturing processes for battery cells.
- • Companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the establishment of a European battery equipment solution provider
- • They plan to supply integrated battery production systems as well as on-site ramp-up and maintenance support for battery cell and system manufacturers
- • Volkswagen and Bosch have formed the project unit with the target of preparing the establishment of the new company by the end of 2022
- • In Europe alone, the Volkswagen Group plans to build six cell factories by 2030
