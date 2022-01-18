wallstreet:online AG has presented an interim report for the past year. This clearly shows what already became clear in the (link: https://researchanalyst.com/en/report/wallstreet-online-discrepancy-in-company-valuation text: Report 2021 target:_blank) as a discrepancy in the company valuation compared to the peer group. The number of securities accounts as well as the assets under management could now be more than doubled compared to the previous year. According to the data, the company is the largest neobroker operator in Germany with EUR 8.8 billion in assets under custody.

