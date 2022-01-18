Sugarlands Distilling Company: Sugarlands, Earnhardts Announce Launch of High Rock Vodka

88-proof premium vodka will hit shelves in February

GATLINBURG, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Sugarlands Distilling Co., along with racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt, together announced the launch of High Rock, a new brand of premium vodka produced at Sugarlands' distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

High Rock is a premium, handcrafted vodka created by Sugarlands in collaboration with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt. Beginning with a base of 100% corn and crisp, clean water from the Great Smoky Mountains, High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times then triple filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to remove any impurities. The result is premium vodka that is undeniably smooth and pure. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series. High Rock will be available beginning in February in Florida and nationwide in April.

"We're so excited to partner with Sugarlands to introduce High Rock Vodka," said Dale Earnhardt, Jr. "Sugarlands' commitment to producing excellent spirits and its great family atmosphere attracted us to the brand and makes our partnership an easy, natural fit. I'm most excited about the launch of High Rock because it's something that Amy and I can do together."

Sugarlands and the Earnhardts announced a strategic partnership together in September. In addition to High Rock Vodka, Sugarlands' Electric Orange Sippin' Cream has been rechristened Dale and Amy's Electric Orange Sippin' Cream. The 40-proof Sippin' Cream combines a bright, fresh orange zest with the smooth taste of vanilla cream.

"Dale and Amy have been incredible to work with and we're thrilled to roll out High Rock as the next step in our relationship together," said Ned Vickers, president and founder of Sugarlands Distilling Company. "We're also excited to expand our product offering by entering into the vodka category alongside the Earnhardts."

Founded in 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Dynamite Cinnamon, American Peach, Dark Chocolate Coffee and Butter Pecan. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which won Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards.

In addition to the Earnhardts, Sugarlands also has strategic partnerships with Grammy-nominated country superstar Cole Swindell, platinum-selling record artist O.A.R., the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, Major League Bow Hunting, New Orleans Saints and multiple Speedway Motorsports properties.

"Introducing High Rock opens up Sugarlands to a whole new potential consumer base, while also differentiating our offerings to meet customer preferences," said Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Sullivan. "Launching a premium vodka alongside Dale and Amy has been a fantastic experience. High Rock is a great complement to our award-winning moonshines and whiskey, providing new opportunities and tremendous value for our retail and distribution partners."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a champion team owner, businessman, television analyst for NBC Sports Group, and new inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He won a record 15 straight NASCAR Most Popular Driver awards from 2003 to 2017, consecutive NASCAR Busch Series Championships in 1998 and 1999, and the prestigious Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. He is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, most recently with his 2018 book Racing To The Finish. Dale and Amy live in Mooresville, North Carolina, with their two daughters, Isla and Nicole.

