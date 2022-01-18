Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG47 ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 Ticker-Symbol: 9KD 
Stuttgart
04.01.22
08:10 Uhr
0,169 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.01.2022 | 16:39
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re offer for sale of LCP Financial Limited

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re offer for sale of LCP Financial Limited

PR Newswire

London, January 18

18 January 2022

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Offer for sale of LCP Financial Limited

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that they have been made aware that an announcement has been issued on the SBS Group Limited website.

The announcement reproduced here implies an agreement has been reached between Lombard and SBS Group Limited.

The discussions have not been concluded and as such the deal has not been concluded.

……We are pleased to announce an offer has been submitted for the entire share capital, bond capability and marketability, of all products emanating from the company in the amount of 1,660,000 shares of SBS stock in an all share offer.

This acquisition, we can further confirm, has been approved by a majority holding in the necessary voting requirements from Lombard Capital Plc and we now look forward to a closing within 21 days.

This enhances our already open capacity to issue and transact through our portal arrangements electronically, any security, bond, product devised or derived from any private companies' equity and we are particularly happy to see the market becoming open in its outlook citing the Saturday 15th January 2022 Reuters announcement about the London Stock Exchange moving into this area.

We remain entirely confident that our lead on the market and our strong client base and its diversity, will produce outstanding results for our company and its shareholders…….

The directors will update the market in the near future.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021

LOMBARD CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.