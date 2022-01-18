Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re offer for sale of LCP Financial Limited

18 January 2022

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Offer for sale of LCP Financial Limited

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that they have been made aware that an announcement has been issued on the SBS Group Limited website.

The announcement reproduced here implies an agreement has been reached between Lombard and SBS Group Limited.

The discussions have not been concluded and as such the deal has not been concluded.

……We are pleased to announce an offer has been submitted for the entire share capital, bond capability and marketability, of all products emanating from the company in the amount of 1,660,000 shares of SBS stock in an all share offer.

This acquisition, we can further confirm, has been approved by a majority holding in the necessary voting requirements from Lombard Capital Plc and we now look forward to a closing within 21 days.

This enhances our already open capacity to issue and transact through our portal arrangements electronically, any security, bond, product devised or derived from any private companies' equity and we are particularly happy to see the market becoming open in its outlook citing the Saturday 15th January 2022 Reuters announcement about the London Stock Exchange moving into this area.

We remain entirely confident that our lead on the market and our strong client base and its diversity, will produce outstanding results for our company and its shareholders…….

The directors will update the market in the near future.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021