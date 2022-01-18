ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
SE0001966656 Fortnox AB 18.01.2022 SE0017161243 Fortnox AB 19.01.2022 Tausch 1:9
SE0001966656 Fortnox AB 18.01.2022 SE0017161243 Fortnox AB 19.01.2022 Tausch 1:9
|FORTNOX AB
|49,000
|-6,49 %