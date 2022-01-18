Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2022 | 16:44
Nobility Esports LLC: Nobility Token, the pioneer of BUSD Rewards surpasses $5M Paid to Holders

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Nobility is the first cryptocurrency to ever support BUSD rewards for holders. When the esports-focused token launched in August of 2021, the team had a vision of providing their holders with passive income in the form of BUSD, which is a stable coin, meaning it does not fluctuate like most cryptocurrencies on the market. Nobility investors automatically earn this just for holding the token. For most other coins that give rewards, holders are rewarded with just more of that specific coin. With BUSD, holders can cash it out easily, re-invest into Nobility to earn even more passive income, or use it to invest into any other project on the BSC network.

It's safe to say that the BUSD rewards idea was a gigantic success as Nobility has just surpassed $5,000,000 in total rewards paid out to their community just for holding their token. This is a grand achievement for such a young project that is trying to innovate the cryptocurrency space. The market is constantly evolving, and Nobility has been at the forefront with their new ideas and pioneering mentality.

The Nobility team has recently announced their own blockchain with their own native coin. That, in addition to the newly released Nobility Tracker App and the addition of esports marketing superstar Chris Smith as their CMO, there are plenty of new stimulants to go around. With the BUSD rewards concept and being heavily involved in the esports industry, it appears Nobility is establishing new products and adding elite talent to their core team that will help amplify these two areas of their project. It will be an interesting 2022 for this cryptocurrency, to say the least.

Media Details:
Company: Nobility Esports LLC
Email: admin@nobilitytoken.com
Website: https://nobilitytoken.com

SOURCE: Nobility Esports LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683567/Nobility-Token-the-pioneer-of-BUSD-Rewards-surpasses-5M-Paid-to-Holders

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
