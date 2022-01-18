Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.01.2022
Dechert LLP: The Lawyer Names London Disputes Head Dorothy Cory-Wright to its Hot 100

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorothy Cory-Wright, Dechert LLP's London Head of Disputes, has been named to The Lawyer's prestigious "Hot 100" listing of notable UK-based lawyers. Honorees are selected for making a significant contribution to the profession in the previous year.

Dechert logo

In January 2021, just three years after joining Dechert's London office, Ms. Cory-Wright was invited to join the firm's London Management Committee. The invitation was extended in recognition of her long experience in the practice of litigation in London and beyond, her management of City law firms and her career-long commitment to diversity, including her support of Dechert's Global Women's Initiative.

Since she took up the management role alongside partners Gus Black, Jason Butwick and Christopher Field, the London committee has delivered and rolled out a number of important new initiatives.

In tandem, Ms. Cory-Wright also led the team working on Dame Elizabeth Gloster's independent investigation into the Financial Conduct Authority's regulation and oversight of failed mini-bond issuer London Capital & Finance. The knowledge and experience of high-profile investigations and contentious regulatory matters held by Ms. Cory-Wright and her team were key to the outcome of the investigation, which sparked significant changes in the UK's regulation of investment managers.

About Dechert
Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
