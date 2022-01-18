Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI CyberLabs Partners with SecurityStudio to Simplify Information Security for Underserved Markets

The Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution and SecurityStudio's Platform combines for a powerful combination in the security market

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), announces an integration between its patented Nodeware technology and the SecurityStudio risk management platform (S2), to serve customers in underserved markets with simple, yet credible and holistic, security solutions. SecurityStudio is a nationally recognized risk management company that specializes in simplifying information security for everyone. The S2 platform has been used by thousands of organizations to simplify and enhance their cybersecurity risk management.

Nodeware and SecurityStudio are teaming up to simplify information security risk management for organizations, especially K-12, Higher Education, State/Local Government, Healthcare, Non-Profit organizations, and small businesses. This partnership will empower organizations to identify and manage cybersecurity risks successfully while saving time and money.

"The partnership between SecurityStudio and Nodeware fits perfectly with our mission: to simplify information security for all," said Ryan Cloutier, President of SecurityStudio. "Our customers trust us for our 'Mission Before Money' approach and joining forces with IGI CyberLabs and the Nodeware solution substantially strengthens our commitment to their well-being."

SecurityStudio is leveraging Nodeware via API and XML integration to feed Nodeware data into their S2 platform, providing them with a more comprehensive view into their customer's current information security risk exposure. These features allow organizations to focus their limited resources on addressing the most pressing risks to their business.

"We are excited to partner with SecurityStudio and join their passion to help K-12, Higher Education, State/Local Government, Healthcare and Non-Profit entities with their first line of defense against cyber-attacks," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "By providing cost effective, continuous visibility 24/7/365 into your risks, Nodeware and SecurityStudio can provide the essential security alarm in your cyber toolbox, giving you real-time alerts for critical risks on your network."

IGI Cybersecurity built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program management solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, and continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning.

SecurityStudio is a mission-driven company who specializes in simplifying information security for everyone. The S2 platform is used by thousands of organizations to simplify their cybersecurity risk management with confidence and credibility.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

