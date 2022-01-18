Transparency Market Research: ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 11.5 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

- Healthcare professionals in the ACL reconstruction procedures market are providing evidence-based and personalized treatments to offer improved patient outcomes. This factor is projected to create revenue-generation opportunities in market

-Several organizations are spreading awareness on the rehabilitation therapy in order to achieve quick recovery of patients from surgeries

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ACL reconstruction procedures market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, notes a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Companies operating in the healthcare industry are growing efforts to boost their credibility. Hence, they are seen providing answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs), which are helping enterprises to win the trust of their potential patients requiring surgeries.

Several medical centers are offering patient-centric and evidence-based treatments with the help of skilled and highly experienced healthcare professionals who are expert at diagnosis and treatment intended for orthopedic issues of the knee. These factors are estimated to help in fueling sales growth in the global ACL reconstruction procedures market.

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Key Findings

In bone implants, numerous bioceramics such as beta-tricalcium phosphate (ß-TCP), hydroxyapatite (HA), or their combinations with alike compositions to the inorganic component of bone are being increasingly utilized, owing to several advantages such as osteoinductive property and biocompatibility. The use of these component in load-bearing skeletal sites can be challenging due to their poor mechanical properties, including low fracture toughness, brittleness, and high levels of stiffness. Thus, players operating in the global ACL reconstruction procedures market are investing in R&D projects, which are focused on the use of biodegradable metals including magnesium and zinc in order to deal with poor mechanical properties.

Healthcare providers in the global ACL reconstruction procedures market are emphasizing on thorough inspection of the patient's condition and delivery of personalized treatments. These efforts are helping in prevention of potential health issues, including viral transmission from an allograft and infection around surgical wound, notes a TMR research report on ACL reconstruction procedures market.

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Growth Boosters

Growing awareness on sports injuries and rising emphasis on the treatment of orthopedic diseases are resulting into increased number of ACL reconstruction procedures, which, in turn, is fueling market growth

Surge in prevalence of anterior crucial ligament tear is boosting the need for ACL reconstruction procedures, which is projected to create revenue-generation opportunities in the ACL reconstruction procedures market

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Regional Analysis

The market is experiencing lucrative opportunities in North America , owing to rise in soft tissue repair procedures, increase in number of anterior cruciate ligament injuries, presence of prominent players providing devices for ACL reconstruction, and technological advancements in the region

, owing to rise in soft tissue repair procedures, increase in number of anterior cruciate ligament injuries, presence of prominent players providing devices for ACL reconstruction, and technological advancements in the region Surge in cases of ACL injuries due to orthopedic injuries and sports injuries is expected to help the North America market to maintain its dominating position during the forecast period

market to maintain its dominating position during the forecast period Rise in accidental injuries and older population in Asia Pacific is fueling business prospects in the regional market. Furthermore, increase in the number of knee injury patients and growth in participation of adult population in sports activities are some of the key factors creating attractive business opportunities in the Asia Pacific ACL reconstruction market.

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Competition Landscape

Industry leaders are focused on the launch of advanced products used in ACL surgeries in order to strengthen their product portfolio

Several players are using different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and expanding their regional presence

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

CITIEFFE S.R.L.

Arthrex, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Meira Corporation

Miach Orthopaedics

Smith+Nephew

RTI Surgical

Tissue Regenix Group

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market Segmentation

Type

Extra-articular

Intra-articular

Patellar Tendon Autograft

Hamstring Tendon Autograft

Quadriceps Tendon Autograft

Others

Fixation Type

Femoral

Tibial

End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

