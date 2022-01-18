The "Battery Energy Storage Systems Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Energy Storage Systems estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period.

Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.8% CAGR to reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Elements segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Battery Energy Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.61% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 25.7% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$709.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is a key market for battery energy storage systems, stimulated by the growing adoption of renewable energy storage systems in the utility, non-residential, and residential sectors. In the region, lithium-ion battery storage systems are registering considerable demand, as they are increasingly being leveraged for storing energy from renewable energy sources.

In the Asia-Pacific, the growing focus on distributed power generation, and increasing renewable energy penetration are likely to aid market growth. Investments in energy storage are likely to rise considerably across the region, with governments formulating novel policies to enhance the quality and reliability of power distribution facilities for households.

Select Competitors (Total 85 Featured):

ABB Group

AEG Power Solutions BV

Alevo Group SA

Corvus Energy

East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

EnerDel, Inc.

Exergonix

GE Power

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

NEC Energy Solutions

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

The AES Corporation

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems Solutions

TrinaBESS

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption Transformation

As the Race between the Virus Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market Prospects

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Post Pandemic Period Presents Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies

An Introduction to Battery Energy Storage Systems

The Technologies

Key Applications of BESS

Global Market Prospects Outlook

Grid Modernization Initiatives Drive the World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Pandemic Impacts the Market Over the Short Term

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Growth of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: A Key Opportunity for Battery Energy Storage Systems

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy Energy Storage Technologies

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy to Trigger Growth in Energy Storage Domain

Optimization of Plant Efficiency Using Smart Solutions for Energy Storage

Established Image of Lithium-ion Batteries to Drive Market Momentum

Li-ion Batteries Vs Flow Batteries

Flow Batteries: One of the Key Battery Chemistries of BESS

Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space

New Solar Flow Battery with Increased Energy Conversion Efficiency

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Face Stiff Challenge in Replacing Li-ion Batteries for Utility-Scale Storage

Utilities: The Major End-Use Market for Battery Energy Storage Systems

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy Storage

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for BESS

Residential Applications to Witness Increased Penetration of BESS in the Long Run

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries BESS Integrated EVCS Market

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials and BESS Market

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Recycling of Battery Systems

Challenges Confronting the Global Battery Storage System Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u9kb4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006002/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900