The Indian manufacturer has unveiled its Series 10 monocrystalline PERC solar modules featuring 144 half-cells based on an M10 wafer. The modules are available in monofacial and bifacial versions with a maximum efficiency of 21.33% and 21.13%, respectively.From pv magazine India Vikram Solar, India's largest PV module manufacturer with a production capacity of 2.5GW, has unveiled its module series 10 using 144 half-cut cells based on M10 (182mm) wafer sizes. The monofacial Somera series 10 modules have a claimed peak power output of up to 550W and a maximum power conversion efficiency of 21.33%. ...

