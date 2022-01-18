Smile Rotunda: Dr. George Shepley Named American Dental Association President-Elect. Rotunda Dental Office Grows

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Dr. George Shepley, who has been practicing dentistry at the Rotunda for 35 years, was elected President of the American Dental Association. Dr. Shepley has been actively involved in shaping the future of organized Dentistry for decades. All the while, he has maintained a practice focused on the delivery of the highest quality dental care. He treats his patients like family, and he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to to be part of his patient's lives.

He will be representing 162,000 dentists across the country. He has previously served as president of the Maryland State Dental Association and trustee for the Fourth ADA District.

This summer Dr. Koby Sarubin joined Dr. Shepley. "I have been looking for the right partner for sometime", said Dr. Shepley, "the timing could not have been better".

"I will still be treating some patients, as my schedule allows, but I feel very confident transitioning my practice to Dr. Sarubin. He shares my passion for dentistry and my commitment to quality patient care and satisfaction".

Dr. Koby Sarubin graduated from the University of Maryland, then went on to practice at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. He has been back practicing dentistry in Baltimore for several years. Dr. Sarubin's training will allow for the expansion of some services at the office, including clear braces, dental implants, and enhanced cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Sarubin comes from a family of dentists. His grandfather, Dr. Larry Sarubin, was a practicing dentist who started his practice in 1958. He was joined by his brother, Dr. Murray Sarubin in 1971. Both of their son's, Dr. Todd Sarubin (Koby's father) and Dr. Danny Sarubin still provide dental care in the same practice today, 60+ years later! Their current practice is Sarubin Family Dental, the Rotunda office has been rebranded to Smile Rotunda. Each practice shares the same core values: family, quality, honesty, and compassion.

About Smile Rotunda

Smile Rotunda is a patient-centered family and cosmetic dental practice in Baltimore, MD, offering experience, comfort, and convenience in a friendly and welcoming environment. To learn more or to arrange an interview, please contact 410-431-1463 or visit www.smilerotunda.com.

SOURCE: Smile Rotunda

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683411/Dr-George-Shepley-Named-American-Dental-Association-President-Elect-Rotunda-Dental-Office-Grows