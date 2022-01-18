Smile Beautiful Dental welcomes Dr. Justin Jones, says farewell to Dr. Leslie-Anne Fitzpatrick

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / The new year brought changes to Smile Beautiful Dental, with Dr. Leslie-Anne Fitzpatrick leaving the practice and Dr. Justin Jones joining the team at the beginning of January.

"Dr. Fitzpatrick has been a crucial part of this practice. Although we will miss her, we wish her all the best in the future," Dr. Dan Jones of Smile Beautiful Dental said. "At the same time, we're excited to welcome Dr. Justin Jones. He is passionate about providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience for patients, and we know he'll make a great addition to the Smile Beautiful team."

Dr. Justin Jones graduated from Howard University School of Dentistry and completed a year of general residency in upstate New York. After that, he spent a year working at a pediatric dental clinic in Denver.

Dr. Dan Jones and Dr. Justin Jones are brothers, and their father, Dr. Paul Jones, founded Smile Beautiful more than 40 years ago. All three graduated from Howard University School of Dentistry.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Smile Beautiful and continuing my family's tradition of providing relaxing and pain-free dental care to D.C. residents," Dr. Justin Jones said. "I'm excited to return to the DMV and look forward to building relationships with the patients at Smile Beautiful."

Smile Beautiful Dental uses state-of-the-art technology to offer comprehensive dental care with a conservative approach, including general and cosmetic dentistry. From routine dental exams and cleanings to oral cancer screenings to root canals, the Smile Beautiful team aims to make it painless for patients to maintain good oral health.

For the youngest members of the family, Smile Beautiful offers specialized pediatric dentistry, making a special effort to explain treatment to children in a way that is easily understood and non-frightening. Dr. Justin Jones, with his pediatric dental experience in Denver, will be an invaluable asset in providing this service.

Dental health is not only about function, but also about giving patients a smile they're proud to show off. Smile Beautiful provides an array of cosmetic dental services, including dental implants, crowns, veneers, bridges, professional teeth whitening, Invisalign, and Six Month Smiles.

Smile Beautiful aims to go above and beyond for patients, making it as convenient as possible to access dental care. The practice offers teledentistry appointments through a private, secure platform called Doxy.me. The staff also speaks Spanish and Portuguese.

About Smile Beautiful Dental

Smile Beautiful Dental is a patient-centered family and cosmetic dental practice in Washington, D.C. offering experience, comfort, and convenience in a friendly and welcoming environment. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please contact 202-554-5011 or visit www.smilebeautifuldental.com.

