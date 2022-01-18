Japan House London and Chatham House Begin 2022 Japan-UK Event Series

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in January 2022, virtual guests will be given the opportunity to join a series of three events held in partnership between Japan House London and world-leading policy institute Chatham House.

Following on from a successful webinar held in collaboration between the two partners in December 2021 on the subject of Soft Power Diplomacy in a Post-Covid Era, Japan House and Chatham House will hold a further three events in January, February and March 2022 consecutively. The event series will welcome experts from a variety of disciplines and will cover a range of topics relating to Japan-UK relations, from university cooperation through to international trade and economy.

The first of the online events in 2022 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 19 January between 12:00-13:00 GMT and will tackle the subject of Japan-UK Cooperation in International Economy and Trade, looking at the evolution of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the ongoing negotiations regarding the UK's accession. The expert panel of speakers will include Christopher Dent - Professor in Economics and International Business from Edge Hill University, Minako Morita-Jaegar - Senior Research Fellow in International Trade from the University of Sussex, and Marianne Schneider-Petsinger - Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House.

A further two events, scheduled for February and March 2022, will discuss contemporary international issues and topics such as TICAD8 - the Eight Tokyo International Conference on African Development to be held in the Republic of Tunisia this year - and Japan-UK university cooperation.

Each event requires prior online booking via Chatham House's website. Events are free to attend and will be held as online webinars to be enjoyed from the office or home.

For further event details, please visit: https://www.japanhouselondon.uk/whats-on/2022/chatham-house-series-japan-uk-cooperation-in-international-economy-and-trade/. Future event information will be published nearer the time.

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London'sKensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

Sign-up to our newsletter: https://www.japanhouselondon.uk/discover/enewsletter/.

Follow us on social media: @JapanHouseLDN.