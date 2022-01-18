Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ian Gendall, President of the Company, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, with Jim Stypula voluntarily stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. Mr. Gendall will continue to act as President of the Company and Mr. Stypula will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors.

Ian Gendall is an Exploration Geologist with a M.Sc. Exploration Geology degree from Rhodes University in South Africa. He has over 31 years' experience in mineral exploration in South Africa, South America, Canada, Mexico and the USA, and has led and managed exploration teams and evaluated copper and gold projects for previous companies such as Gencor, Billiton, Anglo American, Antofagasta and OceanaGold.

Ian and the Billiton Exploration team were credited with the major porphyry copper discoveries in SE Ecuador which was "farmed out" to Corriente Resources Inc., who were subsequently taken over by CRCC-Tongguan Investment Co., Ltd. for $679 million in 2010.

In 2005, Ian joined Chapleau Resources Ltd., ("Chapleau") and was President and Director of Chapleau until the merger with Magellan Minerals Ltd. ("Magellan"), in September 2009, when he became Chief Operating Officer and Director. During his time with Chapleau and Magellan, he was involved in gold exploration in the Tapajos Gold Province of Brazil and oversaw and managed the resource estimation and preliminary economic assessment study for the Coringa gold project which is currently with Serabi Gold.

Following his departure from Magellan in 2010, Ian was involved in a multi-million-dollar exploration program covering more than 5,000 km2 in the Yukon Territory of Northern Canada, for Ryan Gold Corp. More recently in 2017, Ian was Chief Geologist for Antofagasta Minerals, and was responsible for identifying and evaluating copper-gold projects in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

In 2019, Ian joined OceanaGold as Project Generation Manager for North America and was responsible for generating gold targets, identifying and evaluating gold projects in Canada, with the purpose of entering into a JV or acquisition of projects of merit.

In 2020, Ian joined DLP Resources as President and has overseen exploration in the search for Sedex-type Zn-Pb-Ag and sedimentary hosted copper deposits in SE British Columbia. In 2021 Ian identified an advanced porphyry copper project, Aurora, in southern Peru which is a significant asset for DLP.

Ian Gendall is registered as a Pr. Sci. Nat., a qualified person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101, and is a member of various scientific organizations including the Society of Economic Geologists, Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits and the Geological Society of America.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru exploring for Base Metals, Cobalt and Molybdenum. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

