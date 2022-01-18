Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Wissenschaftliche Publikation unterstreicht die Wichtigkeit der letzten Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.01.2022 | 22:17
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jairo Gonzalez CEO of Harvest Trading Cap becomes first Dominican to create a cryptocurrency

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022by the hand of Jairo Gonzalezwas created in 2015, a company dedicated to investment advisory in financial markets, in order to guide, advise and consolidate the finances of its customers.

Harvest Trading Capstrengthens and expands the knowledge of the Cryptocurrency market and has been rapidly introduced in the stock market and has become the most profitable trader in the Dominican Republic and Latin America.

Today, Harvest Trading Capand its team led by CEO Manager Jairo Gonzalezhave created and founded the first cryptocurrency in the Dominican Republic which was created with BlockChain technology to help secure transactions.

Harvest Coinis a solid and reliable cryptocurrency designed for FINTECHe-commerce. It will soon be used all over the world to enjoy its wide range of advantages and alternative services.

Harvest Coinis the official cryptocurrency of HARVEST TRADING CAP, whose strength comes from a financial ecosystem that provides multiple advisory services in international financial markets, education and securities trading in different sectors of the Fintech economy. HARVEST TRADING CAPholders will be able to access multiple benefits and rewards from anywhere in the world, the use of this trading resource will positively boost the economy.

Harvest Coinis the main asset that provides liquidity for trading transactions and will be used in all its services such as wallet and Harvest Exchangewhich is a centralized online exchange marketplace for trading cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets.

But that's not all, this new cryptocurrency is supported by thousands of users and members of the Harvest Trading Cap communityand Harvest Cap Exchange.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c088c229-671b-4c1a-a250-6aa59310284b

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e15c9cd-b0fe-4e4c-b536-ed411bcd21d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e2a4a9d-0ebc-4150-a230-131e8ceb6e87


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.