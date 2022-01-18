Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (the "Company") announces that it will change its name to "Nine Mile Metals Ltd." The change of name is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). At the same time, the Company will change its trading symbol to "NINE".

The Company is changing its name to reflect its new focus on its two proposed mining projects in New Brunswick, Canada, one of which is known as "Nine Mile Brook". The other is known as "Canoe Landing Lake West". The acquisitions, described in the Company's press release dated November 29, 2021, are scheduled to be completed on or about Friday, January 21, 2022. The Company expects to start trading as "Nine Mile Metals Ltd." under its new symbol "NINE" at market open on Monday, January 24th.

About the Company

The Company is a mineral exploration company. Its primary business objective is to explore mineral properties.

Forward-Looking Information:

