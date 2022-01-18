Southen Luxury Homes: Lake Oconee Home Builder, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Provides Unique Full-Service Custom Home Build Process

Lake Oconee's premier home builder, Kevin Aycock, brings the personalized touch of Southern Luxury Homes to Reynolds Lake Oconee.

LAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Creating a home begins on the day you purchase the land. Each and every step of the build process should be an enjoyable one for the new homeowner, and Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes knows this all too well.

As a leading Reynolds Lake Oconee builder, Kevin Aycock believes in personalizing the Southern Luxury Homes service. From meeting customers on their newly purchased lot, to matching them with the right architect in his team, to welcoming them into their new home, Kevin believes in being with the client every step of the way so that, together, they create a home that truly responds to the client's needs and wants.

Empowering Clients

The full-service building expertise of Southern Luxury Homes does not only refer to construction-related concerns, but also to creative ones. It is important for Kevin to match his clients to the right architect and design team from Southern Luxury Homes so that the client's vision of their dream home can become a reality. In this way, the client truly becomes part of the creative process, empowered to share design ideas in order to come up with a home that is uniquely theirs. Southern Luxury Homes' design team is known for their flexibility and is a master at ensuring that the finished home is reflective of the owner's personality and taste.

One Client, One Team

With Southern Luxury Homes, a client is always assured of a design-and-construction team that is, according to Kevin, "willing to drop everything in order to get the job done. We have four main architectural firms that we work with on a full-time basis, three of them work only on our projects. They're committed to Southern Luxury Homes." That commitment is reflected in what the clients of Southern Luxury Homes get: a full, comprehensive service resulting in turnkey, custom-built homes. "Once I get to know the customer better, I then choose from among my four architects the one best suited to the client's personality and taste. I am very hands-on in every step of the design process - from taking initial specifications of the lot, to sketching out how I think the house should fit. Our architect will then grow that design into what our client needs."

All craftsmen - framers, masons, carpenters, interior designers, even landscape gardeners - are also full-time employees of Southern Luxury Homes. Southern Luxury Homes has a full team that will work with you in building the home of your dreams.

No Construction Delays

Southern Luxury Homes takes pride in being able to promise this. Construction materials are ordered even before breaking ground, appliances are ordered as soon as a partnership is finalized, thus enabling projects to finish on time. "We're always ahead; we don't sit around and wait," says Kevin. Indeed, with Southern Luxury Homes, clients can expect to move into their new home in Reynolds Lake Oconee right on schedule.

About Southern Luxury Homes

The philosophy of Southern Luxury Homes is simple: create beautiful houses that become homes, and homes that become part of the community for a lifetime. And Southern Luxury Homes does just that - through the incorporation of the newest trends and innovations combined with the utilization of the best quality materials and craftsmanship. Southern Luxury Homes is a dedicated home design company that helps its clients to identify the untapped dreams that can be used to create custom homes. With decades of experience, Kevin Aycock leads his team to greatness and provides custom home solutions that exceed the expectations of their clients every single time. Powered by a love for art and design, this group builds homes that highlight the luxury difference in a way that their clients can see and feel. A result of many years of experience in the building and real estate industry, the Southern Luxury Homes team possesses a keen eye for detail and an impressive level of expertise at every phase of the process - from breaking ground to welcoming you home.

Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes is an esteemed custom Lake Oconee Builder that believes homes should be tailored exactly to your wants and needs. Southern Luxury Homes builds custom homes that reflect the personality and tastes of its owners.

