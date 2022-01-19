TrizCom Public Relations Inc.: See ActivePure in Action & Meet with Company Leaders at the 2022 ASHRAE Winter Conference & AHR Expo

ActivePure Will Host an Interactive Booth in the North Hall N10522

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology, will attend and exhibit at the 2022 International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo), the essential event for HVACR. The event is co-sponsored by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Air-Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and is held concurrently with ASHRAE's Winter Conference. The AHR Expo is Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.





ASHRAE was formed in 1959 as two associations with history dating back to 1894 and in 1904 merged to create one voice for the industry.

"The HVAC industry is extremely important to ActivePure. We work with thousands of HVAC companies around the globe, and a number of installed solutions, to provide the highest level of indoor air quality," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure. "The pandemic has been sustained largely through interior airborne spread, which highlights the need for indoor air treatment. This is why so many companies turn to ActivePure's solutions to neutralize airborne and surface pathogens in interior spaces."

ActivePure leads the industry in proactive, continuous air purification and surface decontamination for health care, commercial and residential applications. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is an FDA-cleared Class II medical device. Products Powered by ActivePure® have been proven to proactively deactivate bacteria, mold, fungi and viruses in the air and on surfaces, including the virus that causes COVID-19, as proven in extensive laboratory testing and real-world environments.

ActivePure will have a significant presence at the event with 10 attendees, including reps from four divisions. ActivePure will also have a 20' x 30' booth (N10522) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"We welcome attendees to stop by and see how ActivePure works and talk to our team to learn more about how we can partner and help mitigate the spread of airborne viruses and more," Urso said. "As the variants grow and spread, we simply cannot become complacent against our COVID-19 fight."

For more information on ActivePure, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in the space program and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call (888) 217-4316.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: To request a meeting with an ActivePure representative, please contact TrizCom Public Relations at 972-247-1369.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

or

Tonie Auer, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure

Email: Tonie@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 817-925-2013

SOURCE: TrizCom Public Relations Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684482/See-ActivePure-in-Action-Meet-with-Company-Leaders-at-the-2022-ASHRAE-Winter-Conference-AHR-Expo