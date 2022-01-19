Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) (the "Company" or "Graphano Energy") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") and will commence trading today under its existing symbol of "GELEF". The Company upgraded to OTCQB from the Pink® Open Market. In addition, the common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GEL".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to the Company's shares though regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

The Company has chosen to trade on the OTCQB to provide current and future U.S.-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, and current financial disclosures. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the U.S. With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, whilst opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from the Company's common shares.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through its regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how OTC Markets Group creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About the Depository Trust Company

DTC was founded in 1973 and is a New York corporation that performs the function of a Central Securities Depository as part of the US National Market System. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered 'DTC eligible'.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, Graphano Energy is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business and operations of the Company and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Graphano Energy to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Graphano Energy does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

