New PoP will expand access to high-speed IP transit

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Maincubes FRA01 data center. The facility is located at Goethering 29, 63067 Offenbach. This is Hurricane Electric's 9th Point of Presence in Frankfurt and 15th in Germany.

Frankfurt is considered the financial capital of Europe and is home to several large IT and telecommunications organizations; and is the country's top market for data centers, service providers, and network fabrics. It is also home to the European Central Bank and Germany's largest stock exchange.

The Maincubes FRA01 facility in Frankfurt, Germany is a three-story data center that is located in close proximity to the world's largest Internet Exchange, DE-CIX, which processes 90% of all domestic and 35% of all European Internet traffic. Maincubes FRA01 is equipped with energy efficient cooling technologies, a high-redundancy setup, rigorous security measures and dense connectivity options. Additionally, it has innovative cooling systems that allow individual climate-controlled rooms with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) under 1.3. Maincubes FRA01 data center is an ultra-modern facility, that minimizes costs with innovative technology and unbeatable energy efficiency. It is highly secure and GDPR compliant.

The expansion of Hurricane Electric's presence into Maincubes FRA01 data center will provide Maincubes' Frankfurt-based customers a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

"The expansion of Hurricane Electric's presence at Maincubes FRA01 data center will provide Frankfurt's bustling economy a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive global network," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "Frankfurt continues to be an important growth area for Hurricane Electric and we are thrilled to be able to provide high-speed and cost-effective IP transit for these enterprises."

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 9,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a ring through Australia and New Zealand. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

