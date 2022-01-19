- (PLX AI) - Hochtief says CIMIC's CPB selected for WHT tunnelling works.
- • The design and construct contract will generate revenue of approximately $350 million for CPB Contractors
|10:35
|Hochtief wins 'debottlenecking' and duplication work
|09:46
|Hochtief Announces $350 Million Contract for CPB Contractors
|Di
|Neue 8,75% Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf HOCHTIEF in Zeichnung
|München (www.anleihencheck.de) - Die Experten vom Zertifikate-Team der Bank Vontobel Europe AG bieten eine neue Aktienanleihe (ISIN DE000VX5K1P1/ WKN VX5K1P) mit Barriere auf die Aktie von HOCHTIEF...
|Di
|Hochtief Says CIMIC's CPB Selected for $100 Million Contract
|(PLX AI) - Hochtief says CIMIC's CPB selected for $100 million debottlenecking package.• Contract from BHP to deliver the structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation package for the...
|Fr
|Aktien: Hochtief, Lufthansa, MorphoSys, Nordex, TUI & Co.: Aktuelle Shortseller-Positionen
|Wer Aktien leer verkauft, das sogenannte Shortselling, muss bestimmte Transparenzpflichten erfüllen. Geregelt sind diese in der EU-Leerverkaufsverordnung, die ein zweistufiges Transparenzsystem vorsieht....
