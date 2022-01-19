NTT DATA UK ranks 4th in UK IT services industry

Just over a year after the launch of its hugely successful DoDiversity campaign, leading global IT services provider,NTT DATA UK, has been recognised as a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times' (FT) third annual Diversity Leaders 2022 report. NTT DATA was ranked fourth in the UK IT services industry, having progressed five places compared to last year.

The FT's ranking of European companies is based on a survey of more than 100,000 employees, conducted by the FT's research partner Statista. The survey assesses employees' perceptions of companies' inclusiveness and their efforts to promote various aspects of diversity. Diversity and inclusivity are assessed on the basis of gender, ethnicity, age, disability and sexual orientation.

NTT DATA UK is committed to ongoing action to improve diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workplace. In September 2020, it launched DoDiversity an umbrella initiative designed to give voice to important issues and to create an environment in which all employees feel valued and supported to enhance its commitment to D&I.

Over a year on from the launch of DoDiversity, NTT DATA has introduced new schemes such as reverse mentoring, strengthened its various employee networks, and raised tens of thousands of pounds for crucial causes. The results of these efforts are tangible; the percentage of female applicants to NTT DATA UK rose by a third between October 2020 and August 2021.

Simon Williams, CEO at NTT DATA UK, said: "We are honoured to be recognised as a Financial Times Diversity Leader 2022 and to be ranked so highly in our industry for diversity and inclusion following the success of our DoDiversity initiative over the last year. It goes without saying that there is always more to do, and NTT DATA UK remains committed to ongoing action that will enable all employees to feel included, supported, and celebrated as part of the workforce."

Kim Gray, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at NTT DATA UK, commented: "Taking action to increase diversity and to improve inclusivity is important in every industry, but within the tech sector we face particular challenges with low levels of gender and ethnic diversity. Our recent research found that only a quarter of women in the industry feel they have equal progression opportunities to men and 88% believe there are not enough women in senior positions. Robust action is needed to remedy the ongoing gender gap. Heading into 2022, NTT DATA UK continues to challenge inequality in the sector and remains dedicated to creating opportunities for people from all backgrounds to lead a successful career in tech."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

