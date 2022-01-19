SMA's new hybrid inverter reaches a maximum efficiency of 98.2% and a maximum European efficiency of 97.5%. It is compatible with DC-coupled high-voltage lithium-ion batteries from leading suppliers, according to the manufacturer.German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has launched a new hybrid inverter for residential and commercial rooftop PV installations. The Sunny Tripower Smart Energy is a compact two-in-one device for the operation of heat pumps and electric charging stations. It can be connected via integrated interfaces. The DC-coupled hybrid inverter is available in four ...

