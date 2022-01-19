Container Glass Market Size Worth $82.2 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global container glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 82.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and alcoholic beverages across the globe. FMCG products such as honey, cheese, jam, mayonnaise, spices, spreads, sauces, syrups, processed vegetables/fruits, and oil, and more are packed in various types of jars and bottles made-up of glass.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The bottles segment contributed to 60.3% of the global revenue share in 2020. Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, carbonated drinks, and bottled water in various nations across the globe is driving the market growth of glass bottles. According to the International Journal of Science and Research (IJHSR), the per capita consumption of carbonated drinks in India is 13 liters and 62 liters in China . The consumption level of carbonated drinks in India rose by 25.0% between 2014 and 2019

The vials and ampoules segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for vials and ampoules in the pharmaceutical sector. Increasing utilization of catalysts, enzymes, and food essence in the bakeries and confectionaries is expected to drive the glass vials and ampoules demand in the food and beverage industry

Middle East and Africa is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. UAE has the highest consumption rates of bottled water globally. In addition, beer consumption in Africa is increasing at a significant rate i.e., 4.4% from the last eight years which is further expected to drive the market in the region

Players operating in this market are utilizing differential strategies to get a large customer base. Some players are offering premium glass container for end-user industries. For instance, Unitrade FZE is offering luxury glass packaging for fragrances and beauty products

Read 100 page market research report, "Container Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bottles, Jars, Vials And Ampoules), By End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Application), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The growing hygiene and living standards among the consumers living in the urban areas across the globe is increasing the consumption of glass containers including bottles, jars, and tableware. Consumers are using glass containers to hold food and drinks for hygienic reasons. Moreover, glass is reusable and recyclable, thus consumers and industrialists are focusing on glass containers to protect the environment against plastic containers.

In 2020, the market experienced a slight decline in growth owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Travel restrictions and raw material shortages hampered the production of container glass. This resulted in the reduced supply of glass containers to the end-user industry. High demand for vials and ampoules from the pharmaceutical industry had a significant impact on the market in 2020.



List of Key Players of Container Glass Market

Ardagh Group

Gerresheimar AG

Borosil

Schott AG

Stevanato Group

Piramal Glass Private Limited

Corning Incorporated

Unitrade FZE

Saverglass SAS

O-I Glass, Inc.

Vitro

Frigoglass SAIC

Amcor plc

SGD SA

Owens- Illinois

