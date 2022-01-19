The "French CBD Online Retailer Analysis and Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This bundle report combines two individual reports and offers a comprehensive, well-rounded analysis of the French CBD market, combining both the market and regulatory aspects.

The first report focuses on the regulatory side of the market, covering everything from hemp and CBD to medical and recreational cannabis.

The second report includes the publisher's analysis of the online retail market, which includes key insights into how the market is developing, the products and brands that make up the market, as well as the top retail channels for distributing CBD products.

Unlike the standalone reports, this bundle will provide you with a full overview of the market from both the market and regulatory sides, which in turn will allow a more in-depth understanding of the situation in the country. If you have an interest in France's CBD and cannabis market, then this report is an invaluable resource.

Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory Report: Changes Expected to France's Regulation of CBD

Executive summary Outlook Hemp plant Extracts as a finished product Finished products containing CBD and extracts Import and export requirements Enforcement actions Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

CBD Online Retailer Report: The French Market

Executive summary Introduction Top online retailers Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Kanavape

ANSM

Amazon

Carrefour

