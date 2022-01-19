Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.1.2022: Nur heute!? TEMPORÄR ganz große Kurschance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116CH ISIN: GB00BLP5YB54 Ticker-Symbol: AY3 
Tradegate
19.01.22
09:12 Uhr
28,700 Euro
+0,170
+0,60 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,43028,94011:42
28,40029,01011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2022 | 11:29
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Included Once Again as One of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

January 19th, 2022 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights.

Atlantica ranked #8 in the Global 100 index, up four places compared to 2021, and #2 in Power Generation. Corporate Knights assessed different economic, environmental, social and governance indicators amongst 6,914 companies with revenues over US $1 billion, to determine the world's 100 most sustainable corporations 2022 ranking.

"Strong performance on these ESG metrics is foundational to achieving a clean and carbon-neutral economy in the necessary time frame," said Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica's CEO said: "This recognition reflects our determination to sustainably manage our business and our commitment to ESG."

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).


Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465


ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.