Slovenian law does not clearly distinguish between extracts from hemp and extracts from cannabis. It does not specifically address CBD or any other cannabinoids. CBD isolate from hemp may be prohibited other than medicinal or scientific use, apparently at odds with the Kanavape case. From 2017, cannabis has been allowed to be produced, marketed and possessed for medical purposes in Slovenia.

A bill setting out a proper procedure for obtaining a licence to cultivate medicinal cannabis is expected to be discussed soon in the parliament. Recreational cannabis is prohibited in Slovenia.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Outlook Hemp plant Extracts as finished products Finished products Import and export requirements Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

