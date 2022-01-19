Nitricity has developed an experimental plasma reactor that uses PV electricity to produce competitively priced, environmentally clean, nitrogen fertilizer. Its onsite fertilizer production eliminates emissions from transport, and provides a viable alternative to fossil-based nitrogen fixation methods like the Haber-Bosch process.From pv magazine USA Nitricity is using solar electricity to extract nitrogen directly from our air to produce nitric acid, the most critical nutrient in fertilizer that plants use to grow everything we humans eat. The key features of the company's product are the decarbonization, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...