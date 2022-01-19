DJ EQS-News: AGTech Wins Lottery Hardware Bids in Seven Provinces of China

January 19, 2022

AGTech Wins Lottery Hardware Bids in Seven Provinces of China

(Hong Kong, January 19, 2022) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" , HKEX stock code:08279) is delighted to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing AGTech GOT Technology Co., Ltd ("AGTech GOT") has recently won seven sports lottery terminal procurement bidding projects successively in Gansu province, Shanghai municipality, Tianjin municipality, Zhejiang province, Henan province, Hebei province and Jiangsu province of the People's Republic of China.

AGTech GOT has won many tenders in various provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across China, which reaffirmed the hardware division's continued dedication to and leading position in China's sports lottery terminal market, demonstrating the continued effort and competitiveness of AGTech's lottery terminals.

AGTech will continue to enhance product innovation, ensure safety and R&D compliance, and contribute to the overall healthy development of China's lottery market.

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the GEM (Stock Code: 08279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and selected international markets. As a member of the Alibaba Group, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into three categories:

-- Lottery:

(i) lottery hardware sales and services

(ii) lottery distribution through physical channels and ancillary services

-- Games and entertainment; and

-- Non-lottery hardware sales and services

AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

