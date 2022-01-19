The "CBD Regulatory Report: Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report outlines the current regulatory framework in place in Germany for hemp, CBD and cannabis, covering everything from cultivation and processing of hemp to the regime for medical and recreation cannabis.

Germany's change in government looks set to significantly affect the hemp and CBD market, with the new coalition government showing a softer approach to regulation.

In November 2021 the coalition parties of the SDP, the Green Party and the FPD presented their agreement supporting the controlled supply of cannabis to adults for consumption in licensed stores. This shows a considerable shift in attitude and could signal changes are on the horizon in the country.

If you are interested in the German market or currently work within it, then this report will provide you with up-to-date information and analysis of the current framework, along with predictions for the future.

It covers everything from the production of hemp to CBD extracts and finished products, as well as the regulatory regimes for medical and recreational cannabis.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Outlook Hemp plant Extracts and finished products Finished products Import and export requirements Medicinal cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

