Addition of 4Stop's data sources to the Jumio KYX Platform realizes Jumio's strategic vision of redefining the end-to-end identity industry

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity orchestration, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of 4Stop, the leading data marketplace and orchestration hub for KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention.

4Stop's hub integrates with multiple vendors giving access to more than 650 data sources across 195 countries. This technology, when combined with Jumio's award-winning solutions, will enable organizations to manage the entire customer identity lifecycle within a single, unified platform and will allow for rapid configuration and integration through one easy and intuitive API layer. They'll also have an integrated and comprehensive view of their entire system, ensuring superior monitoring and risk management.

"Jumio is once again disrupting the entire identity industry and redefining what modern organizations need in order to provide complete customer lifecycle management," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. "We are thrilled to complete this acquisition and welcome 4Stop to the Jumio family."

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 500 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

