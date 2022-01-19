Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced the appointment of Janis M. Taube, M.D., M.Sc., a leading pathologist and expert on immunotherapy research, to its Scientific Advisory Board. As an advisor, Dr. Taube will provide strategic advisory support to Lunaphore's scientific activities and product portfolio development.

Janis Taube, M.D., M.Sc. (Photo: Lunaphore)

"Janis is a trailblazer and highly regarded expert in pathology and immunotherapy research, and we are excited to work with her to build visibility of our products in laboratories around the world," said Diego G. Dupouy, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Lunaphore. "We are proud to have convened a world-class group of scientific advisors to help advance our scientific and product development strategy."

Dr. Taube is the Director of the Dermatopathology division of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She also serves as a Professor of Dermatology, Professor of Oncology, and Professor of Pathology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Taube holds additional roles as Co-Director of the Tumor Microenvironment Laboratory at the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy as well as Co-Director of the Mark Foundation Center for Advanced Genomics and Imaging.

Her research primarily focuses on immune evasion by solid tumors-specifically studying the PD-1/PD-L1 axis-and the identification of potential biomarkers that predict response to novel immunotherapies. She developed the PD-L1 immunohistochemical assay and scoring system for the first in-human anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 clinical trials, versions of which are now FDA approved and mainstays of cancer treatment.

"I firmly believe that the next generation of biomarkers will involve spatially resolved and quantitative analysis of the immunological landscape of tumors," said Dr. Taube.

Dr. Taube earned an M.D. at Tulane University School of Medicine and completed her residency in anatomic pathology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She completed a fellowship in dermatopathology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Disclaimer:

1 Participation by Janis Taube as an advisor to Lunaphore does not constitute or imply endorsement of Lunaphore by Johns Hopkins University.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

