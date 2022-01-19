Tuxera Receives ISO 9001 Certification, Strengthens Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Data storage management company adopts quality management framework favored by automotive, enterprise, aerospace manufacturers

HELSINKI, Jan. 19, 2022, a world leader in quality-assured data storage management and networking technologies, is pleased to announce it has received ISO 9001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS).

As the most widely used QMS standard across the world, ISO 9001 is a set of specific standards based on seven broad management principles. It creates a framework that helps ensure the quality of a company's products and services and that the company consistently meets customers' expectations. An increasing number of manufacturers and OEMs, specifically in automotive, aerospace, and defense, are imposing very strict prerequisites for supplier qualification.

"Receiving ISO 9001 certification further demonstrates Tuxera's commitment to delivering the best possible quality to our customers using our state-of-the-art processes," said Jesus Cabrera, Global Quality Manager. "The decisions we make are informed by data and aim to satisfy both the needs and expectations of our customers and stakeholders. The certification also highlights that the company around the quality products is driven by a solid, quality-driven structure."

Tuxera has a global customer base, and ISO certification ensures the company will meet quality requirements anywhere in the world. Clients know that Tuxera has robust processes in place, such as risk assessment and mitigation planning, that can result in cost savings and quicker time to market.

The certification also shows Tuxera's dedication to continuous improvement and maintaining its competitiveness in the market, Cabrera said.

Tuxera and its customers greatly value quality certifications - the company is also expected to complete Automotive SPICE (A-SPICE) certification in 2022. A framework for ensuring effective delivery of automotive systems as the development cycles shorten, with increased complexity and higher expectations of reliability.

For A-SPICE certification, Tuxera adopted new Product Lifecycle Management tools to enable a better decision-making process. The company also increased its commitment to its employees by designing and implementing new training. "That allowed A-SPICE process features and needs to be simplified and translated into our own company culture," Cabrera said.

Pursuing and achieving certifications like ISO 9001 and A-SPICE framework demonstrate to Tuxera's customers that the entire organization is committed to providing quality throughout the whole development process.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," Tuukka Ahoniemi, CEO of Tuxera said. "Everything we build, we test rigorously, which results in quality-driven, reliable storage and networking software, built to expectations. ISO 9001 will be an integral piece of the foundation of the products we provide our customers."

To learn more, visit www.tuxera.com.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured embedded storage managementsoftware and networking technologies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and more. We help you store your data reliably, while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Tuxera is also an active member of multiple industry organizations, including JEDEC, SNIA, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. To learn more, visit www.tuxera.com.

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo



www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment