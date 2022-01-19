1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Announces Partnership Between Day One Beverages and USA Pickleball Association

Leading CBD Drinks Brand Aligns with USA's Fastest Growing Sport, Keeping Players Refreshed and Revitalized

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that Day One Beverages, Inc. ("Day One") has been named the exclusive and "Official CBD Partner of USA Pickleball", America's fastest growing sport, for a three-year term. First invented in 1965, the sport of Pickleball has experienced exponential growth over the last several years as a global sport, played throughout the USA and Canada, Europe, and Asia. 1933 Industries previously announced a binding letter of intent for the acquisition of Day One, a disruptive beverage company with a portfolio of next-level CBD-infused sparking water products (news release dated January 18, 2022). The closing of the transaction is anticipated on or around January 31st, 2022 and is subject to regulatory approval as well as other customary conditions of closing.

Day One's alignment with USA Pickleball offers the CBD drinks brand the opportunity to reach a large and growing audience of professional and amateur players as the sport continues to gain popularity. Pickleball participation grew 21% in 2020 and continued the rapid growth in 2021, with the nation's number of players expected to be well over 5 million once the Sports Fitness Industry Association's (SFIA) 2022 report is released.

"With the rapid emergence of the sport, we are excited to align Day One with such an amazing community of athletes and enthusiasts of the game. Day One is excited to introduce its efficacious & delicious line of CBD beverages with Pickleball athletes seeking post-match refreshment and recovery products," said Chris Clifford, Founder & CEO of Day One. "This is only just the beginning of our partnership with the Pickleball community. We are here to serve players around the country and look forward to releasing additional recovery products as our partnership expands," added Clifford.

"USA Pickleball is excited to be announcing this partnership with Day One Beverages, Inc., one of the fastest growing CBD brands in the nation," said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball CEO. "This partnership comes at an exciting time as the sport continues to grow at an exponential rate and more than 5 million players seek the best products to aid in their athletic performance to keep them healthy and active on the courts. We look forward to what's to come at both a recreational and competitive level with this partnership in 2022."

CBD-infused beverages are targeted towards a health-conscious social consumer who wants a better alternative to high-sugar drinks, and the growing functionality as a preferred drink among athletes make it a natural fit to the Company's expansive line of cannabis products.

About USA Pickleball

The USA Pickleball Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 to further the advancement of the sport on a national level. As the official governing body of pickleball in the United States, USA Pickleball promotes the growth of pickleball by maintaining the rules, setting player ratings, advancing the sport through its national network of 2,000+ ambassadors, and sanctioning tournaments. Since 2013, USA Pickleball membership has grown 1,250% in its membership to nearly 54,000. More information can be found at usapickleball.org.

About Day One Beverages

Day One offers clarity in a can, designed to get consumers ready for whatever they want to accomplish next. Each 12oz can includes 20mg of CBD, zero calories, 0% sugar and 100% natural fruit juice, to deliver a balanced and refreshing sparkling citrus drink for any occasion. Day One Lemon, Lime, and Grapefruit round out the brand's first flavors, with additional offerings planned in 2022. CBD is non-intoxicating and became federally legal pursuant to the 2018 Farm Bill. CBD is a hemp-based extract adaptogen with several potential health benefits. Day One tests its products rigorously and test results are transparently displayed at DrinkDayOne.com/Pages/Test-Results. Try Day One's lemon, lime, or grapefruit CBD sparking waters-- clarity, calm, and ideal hydration for your next drink.

DrinkDayOne.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. Day One is the Company's national CBD-infused beverage brand. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused), and subject to the closing of the proposed transaction, 100% of Day One Beverages Inc.

