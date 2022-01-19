Transparency Market Research: Rice Syrup Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

-Demand for rice syrup has been increased, owing to its increased use as an alternative for artificial sweeteners and rising demand for processed food items, is boosting the sales prospects in the rice syrup market

-Players are boosting their production capabilities in order to fulfil the increasing product demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project the global rice syrup market to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

With rising spread of coronavirus around the world, people are increasingly focusing on boosting their immunity to stay away from the infection. This factor is encouraging them to consume organic food products, which, in turn, is driving the revenue growth in the global rice syrup market.

The increasing awareness on the importance of healthy lifestyle among people across the globe is resulting in their rising inclination toward using alternative options for artificial sweeteners in different products, including desserts, dairy products, and bakery products. Organic rice syrup is gaining traction among this consumer base as a low-calorie sweetener. Thus, rise in the use of rice syrup instead of high fructose corn syrup is driving the sales prospects in the rice syrup market.

Rice Syrup Market: Key Findings

Increasing popularity of plant-based sweeteners having natural components is generating high demand for rice syrup across the globe. Moreover, it is being increasingly used in the food & beverages industry as a natural sweetener. Rice syrup is also gaining traction, owing to its ability to offer good texture to confectionary and bakery products. Furthermore, it can help in improving the shelf life of these products. These factors are fueling the sales prospects in the global rice syrup market.

People in many developed nations are growing the demand for innovative food products manufactured with rice syrup. This factor is anticipated to bolster the rice syrup market growth in the near future.

Players in the rice syrup market are expected to observe substantial revenue gains, owing to increase in the use of rice syrup as one of the key constituents in different infant formulae. Moreover, brown rice syrup is gaining impetus in the treatment of diarrhea in infants, as it helps in better digestion and provides sufficient nutrition. This factor is projected to create profitable opportunities in the market.

Rice Syrup Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the use of rice syrup by companies operating in the production of beverages, dairy products, confectionaries, and bakery products is bolstering the rice syrup market growth

Rising research activities for the development of plant-based products in the food & beverages industry are opening lucrative avenues for rice syrup producers, states a TMR report on the global rice syrup market

Growing popularity of clean label products & packaged food items and increasing urbanization around the world are estimated to create high demand avenues in the rice syrup market in the upcoming years

Rice Syrup Market: Competition Landscape

Major rice syrup manufacturers are strengthening their production capabilities in order to cater to the increasing product from across the globe. Moreover, players in the global rice syrup market are increasing concentration on boosting their distribution channels.

Companies operating in the global rice syrup market are increasing R&D to improve quality of their products and offering nutritional advantages in their products

Rice Syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Axiom Foods, Inc.

ABF Ingredients, Ltd.

California Natural Products Inc.

Bharat Glucose Pvt. Ltd.

Habib Rice Products Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

Nature Bio-Foods Ltd

Matco Foods Limited

Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd

Om Foods Inc.

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

Windmill Organics Ltd.

Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co., Ltd

Rice Syrup Market Segmentation

Nature

Organic



Conventional

Raw Material

Brown Rice



White Rice

End Use

Bakeries



Beverages



Confectionaries



Desserts & Dairy Products



Food Services



Infant Formulae

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle east & Africa

