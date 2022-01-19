This patent is intended to expand on Plurilock's zero trust technology portfolio, strengthening its competitive moat

New innovations, paired with Plurilock's continuous authentication technology provide advanced data for use in combatting insider threats

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has submitted a non-provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an innovative forensic attribution technology enhancement.

The patent application, titled "Forensics Analysis for Malicious Insider Attack Attribution based on Activity Monitoring and Behavioral Biometrics Profiling", documents the Company's forensic attribution technology, which when paired with its continuous authentication solution Plurilock DEFENDTM, assists organizations in assessing user data and narrowing down individuals that could have been involved in an insider threat attack, based on their behavioral biometrics profile.

The innovation, developed within the Company's Technology Division, was created with the goal of providing detailed data that a company's security analyst team could use to clearly identify and mitigate these threats. During an insider attack, an individual within the organization performs a malicious activity for personal or financial gain that can pose a significant threat to the company. According to Bitglass, 61% of companies experienced an insider attack in 2020.1

This filing is a follow-up on a provisional patent filed in March 2021 for the technology, as previously announced on April 27, 2021. This documentation will undergo an assessment by the USPTO before the final patent is granted.

"Insider threat is becoming a growing concern for enterprises and existing software and tools often provide little to no information on the execution mode of the attack or the attackers' identity," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of PlurilockTM. "This patent is intended to be part of Plurilock's ongoing strategy to strengthen its competitive moat and pairs this new technology with our existing cutting-edge continuous authentication solutions to provide insider threat insights in a way no other product in the market can."

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005111/en/Bitglass-2020-Insider-Threat-Report-61-of-Companies-Have-Experienced-an-Insider-Attack-over-the-Last-Year

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110085