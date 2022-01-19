The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration and is currently drilling its flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report its common shares have qualified to be upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market® to the OTCQX Best Market®.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "SLV" and commence trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "SLVDF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Graduating to the OTCQX is anticipated to provide improved liquidity, an enhanced trading experience for our U.S. shareholders and potential U.S. investors, and expose the company to a broader market audience," said Michael Romanik, president of Silver Dollar. "The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration, and we are currently drilling our flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico."

About the OTCQX Best Market

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest tier of over-the-counter markets and is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and the diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020 and is fully funded for 2022 with approximately $9 million in the treasury. The Company's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in the state of Durango, Mexico; and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potentially accretive acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally.

For additional information, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter by clicking here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik,

President, CEO & Director

Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Direct line: (204) 724-0613

Email: mike@silverdollarresources.com

179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416

Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110710