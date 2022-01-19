Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Installs Tree Surrounds in Tampa, Florida

For over 10 years the city has been ordering and installing KBI's Flexi®-Pave to benefit the City, residents and visitors

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Atlantic Power, and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is currently installing more of its Flexi®-Pave as tree surrounds in the City of Tampa. For over 10 years the city has been ordering and installing KBI's Flexi®-Pave to benefit the city, residents and visitors.

Kevin Bagnall the Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Power, and Infrastructure Corp., founder of KB Industries and developer of its proprietary Flexi®-Pave technology stated, "Once our Flexi®-Pave is installed in any location, we witness repeat orders year after year. Some examples are Key West, Florida; Greenville South Carolina; Cambridge, MA; Tallahassee, Fl.

to name a few, and now this contract that we are currently fulfilling in Tampa, Florida. Our clients immediately see the multitude of benefits including the reduction of long-term maintenance; the promotion of tree heath; the reduction of trip hazards that often result in liability costs to the community".

City of Tampa representatives stated: "We decided to use KBI Flexi-Pave due to its flexibility after installation. In every instance we were able to eliminate tripping hazards without the need to remove old-growth hardwood trees. We have begun a campaign to repair sidewalks around our city using KBI Flexi-Pave in order to minimize the need to remove/kill trees".

Flexi®-Pave creates an aesthetically pleasing landscape from various stock earth tone colors to blend in with the landscape. Flexi®-Pave is durable, flexible, self-cleaning, and virtually maintenance free. Flexi®-Pave resolves drainage problems, eliminating standing water while providing positive groundwater recharge. This encourages the tree roots to not have to press upwards for moisture, that upward pressure resulting in ugly and dangerous buckled up sidewalks.

Flexi®-Pave installations

The proprietary KBI Flexi®-Pave was developed by K.B. Industries, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi ® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shore line break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilise its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquires to: enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684484/Atlantic-Power-and-Infrastructure-Installs-Tree-Surrounds-in-Tampa-Florida